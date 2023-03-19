Rahul Gandhi submits preliminary reply to Delhi Police over his alleged remarks during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has submitted a preliminary reply to Delhi Police in connection with a notice served to him by the police on seeking information on the alleged sexual harassment victims that he mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the sources said on Sunday. In his reply to the Delhi Police, according to the source, Rahul stated that he would give a detailed answer in the next 8-10 days.

"In his 4-page reply to police, he reportedly asked if any other leader from the ruling party who had carried out such a campaign (Bharat Jodo Yatra) was ever asked similar questions as asked from him," the source said. He further said that Rahul Gandhi in his preliminary reply to Delhi Police also stated that he hoped that this police action had nothing to do with the stand he took in Parliament and outside on various issues including the Adani case.

As per the source, Rahul further said, "You came to me on March 16 and I told you to give me 7-8 days, but you came back within two days. It was a 4000 km padyatra stretched to 140 days where I met lakhs of people. I need time to give details." Rahul further reportedly asked the police if they had acted in the same way with the leaders of the ruling party as they are doing in this particular case.

"Have you ever asked these types of questions to any other leader who has done this type of campaign from the ruling party or any other party?" the Wayanad MP said in his report. However, the Delhi Police has said that the Congress leader has not shared any such information in his preliminary reply on which the police can take further action.

"Rahul Gandhi's preliminary reply has been received but no information has been shared in this reply so that the investigation can be taken forward," Delhi Police said. Special CP Law and Order Sagar Preet Hooda today met with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in connection with a notice served to him by the police to seek information on the alleged sexual harassment victims that he mentioned in his speech during the last leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir.

Police said that Rahul Gandhi said he needs some time and will give the information which they asked for. Special CP Sagar Preet arrived at the residence of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the early hours of Sunday to seek information on the alleged sexual harassment victims that he mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Earlier today, talking to the media, Hooda said, "We've come here to talk to him. Rahul Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar on January 30 that he met several women during the Yatra and they told him that they had been raped. We're trying to get details from him so that justice can be given to victims". "It is important for us to know whether there was any woman of Delhi who conveyed her message to Rahul Gandhi, this is a serious matter. There might be a possibility of the involvement of minor victims also," Hooda added.

Hooda said, "Earlier on March 15 also we had come to meet Rahul Gandhi but were not able to meet him. Then on the 16th we came to Rahul Gandhi's residence and gave notice that we'll come today" "It is important for us to know Rahul Gandhi's side so that the victims can get justice," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)