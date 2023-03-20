Left Menu

Searches at Kakapora area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district in terror case: J-K Police

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police is conducting searches at the Kakapora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district in a case related to terrorism.

20-03-2023
Visual from Kakapora area in Pulwama (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police is conducting searches at the Kakapora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district in a case related to terrorism, sources said Monday. On Saturday, the J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) launched a search operation at eight different places to investigate the recipients of slush funds flowing through known secessionist Maulavi Sarjan Barkati of south Kashmir.

According to government sources, more than Rs 1.5 crore in funds were generated by crowdfunding and from suspected terror sources utilised for personal benefits, profiteering and furtherance of the secessionist-terrorist campaigns. Informing about Maulavi Barkati of south Kashmir, the government sources had said, "Sarjan Barkati is known for mobilising thousands onto streets during the 2016 violent agitation, through his incendiary oratory."

"Known as the pied piper, Sarjan Barkati used to openly invite and incite youth to take to violence and pull down the Indian state in J&K", the sources said. (ANI)

