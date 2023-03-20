Left Menu

Maha: Opposition MLAs stage walkout from Assembly over crop loss of farmers

Soon after the Assembly proceedings began at 11 AM, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, who belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party, said farmers have incurred heavy losses due to showers and hailstorms in the last few days in various parts of the state.The government officials have refused to sign on the damage assessment report or panchnamas and the state government is not taking firm steps to address this issue, he said.Maharashtra Revenue and Animal Husbandry Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said, We have asked officials to conduct a survey.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2023 11:46 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 11:46 IST
Maha: Opposition MLAs stage walkout from Assembly over crop loss of farmers
  • Country:
  • India

Legislators of Opposition parties on Monday staged a walkout against an ''unsatisfactory'' reply of the Maharashtra government in the Assembly to issues of farmers including the damage caused to their crops by unseasonal rains and hailstorms. Soon after the Assembly proceedings began at 11 AM, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, who belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party, said farmers have incurred heavy losses due to showers and hailstorms in the last few days in various parts of the state.

''The government officials have refused to sign on the damage assessment report or panchnamas and the state government is not taking firm steps to address this issue,'' he said.

Maharashtra Revenue and Animal Husbandry Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said, ''We have asked officials to conduct a survey. We will ensure that the damage assessment reports will be finalised and it will be signed by officials. Once we receive the details of farmers who lost their crops, we will disburse some assistance to them.'' However, Pawar and other legislators of the Opposition staged a walkout, saying the government's reply was unsatisfactory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
3
Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in local shopping centres: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in ...

 India
4
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023