Chhattisgarh: Naxals set ablaze 12 vehicles engaged in road construction in Kanker

A dozen vehicles engaged in road construction work in the Kanker district were set ablaze by a group of Naxals on the intervening night of March 19-20, informed police.

ANI | Updated: 20-03-2023 13:27 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 13:27 IST
Visual of vehicle set ablaze by Naxals (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A dozen vehicles engaged in road construction work in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh were set ablaze by a group of Naxals on the intervening night of March 19-20, informed police. The damaged vehicles include two earthmoving machines, two bulldozers and eight tractors.

The incident took place on the intervening night of March 19-20 near village Alparas and Gundul under Koyelibeda police station limits, Bastar Range IG, P Sundarraj said. A total of 12 vehicles engaged in the construction of a 2-kilometre road under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) were set on fire, the official added.

As per police, a large number of Naxals had stormed the site of road construction and torched the vehicles. The rebels allegedly abducted the labourers and released them later, according to police sources. The contractor had not informed the local police before starting the work at the sensitive location, said a police officer.

Upon learning about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the matter. Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

