Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures fall as Credit Suisse rescue, liquidity steps fail to quell bank scare

Wall Street's main indexes tumbled on Friday, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 losing about 1%, but the indexes ended with large weekly gains. Over the weekend, UBS agreed to buy rival Credit Suisse for $3.23 billion in stock and agreed to assume up to $5.4 billion in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-03-2023 14:58 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 14:51 IST
US STOCKS-Futures fall as Credit Suisse rescue, liquidity steps fail to quell bank scare
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday as steps taken by central banks to boost liquidity and a deal to rescue Credit Suisse failed to quell investor worries of severe turbulence in the banking sector.

Traders are largely expecting the Federal Reserve to hit pause on rate hikes at its two-day meeting that ends on Wednesday, as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank snowballs into a bigger financial crisis. Wall Street's main indexes tumbled on Friday, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 losing about 1%, but the indexes ended with large weekly gains.

Over the weekend, UBS agreed to buy rival Credit Suisse for $3.23 billion in stock and agreed to assume up to $5.4 billion in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. U.S.-listed shares of Credit Suisse and UBS were down 59.6% and 12.5%, respectively, in premarket trading.

Separately, top central banks, faced with the risk of a fast-moving loss of confidence in the financial system's stability, moved on Sunday to bolster the flow of cash around the world. Back home, the Fed offered daily currency swaps to ensure banks in Canada, Britain, Japan, Switzerland and the eurozone would have the dollars needed to operate.

"With concerns over U.S. and European banks likely to be still front of mind there is certainly a case for central banks to be cautious about the message they send about future rate rises," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. "A rate cut this week is unlikely, and could even be unwise as it would suggest that the current problems are even more serious than markets currently believe."

Big U.S. banks like JP Morgan Chase & Co, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley slumped over 1% premarket. Regional banks First Republic Bank and Western Alliance were down 21.6% and 5.3%, respectively, while PacWest Bancorp was up 3.2%.

The S&P Banking index and the KBW Regional Banking index on Friday logged their largest two-week drop since March 2020. Treasury yields edged lower on Monday, with investors flocking to bonds on worries over the interest-rate path the U.S. central bank may take.

At 4:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 316 points, or 0.99%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 38 points, or 0.96%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 89 points, or 0.7%. Economic data such as existing home sales, weekly jobless claims and durable goods will also be on investor's radar for the week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
3
Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in local shopping centres: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in ...

 India
4
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023