Left Menu

Working to achieve target of 100 airports under UDAN by 2024: Jyotiraditya Scindia

"The number of passengers in the last six years almost doubled. We are the third-largest domestic Civil Aviation market in the world and by 2030 we will become the third-largest economy in the world," Scindia said.

ANI | Updated: 20-03-2023 15:27 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 15:27 IST
Working to achieve target of 100 airports under UDAN by 2024: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia here on Monday said that under the Regional Connectivity scheme (RCS)-UDAN, 74 airports have been built in the country to date and "working to achieve the target of 100 such airports by 2024." The UDAN scheme launched in 2016 aims to fulfil the aspirations of the common man with advanced aviation infrastructure and air connectivity in Category II and III cities, following the vision of Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN).

"The number of passengers in the last six years almost doubled. We are the third-largest domestic Civil Aviation market in the world and by 2030 we will become the third-largest economy in the world," Scindia said. "We have planned to increase last-mile connectivity, therefore within UDAN, we have introduced the small aircraft scheme to make sure that we increase last-mile connectivity. We already have close to about 140 ASAs. There is no such plan to increase it," Scindia said.

"India today has become an aspirational country. PM Modi has given great emphasis on the development of the infrastructure sector through which in the last 9 years, we have doubled the number of airports in the country," he added "We believe that the civil aviation industry has the potential to become a Rs 3 lakh crore industry by 2030. Journey has already begun, and this sector will touch new heights in the days to come," Scindia added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
3
Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in local shopping centres: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in ...

 India
4
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023