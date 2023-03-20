Congress, on coming to power, will fill up all job vacancies in K'taka, says Rahul Gandhi at public rally in the poll-bound State.
PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 20-03-2023 15:43 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 15:36 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
