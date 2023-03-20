Left Menu

Police register case against Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran following his speech last week in front of Kochi Corporation

Ernakulam Central Police registered a case against Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran following his speech last week in front of Kochi Corporation.

ANI | Updated: 20-03-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 19:57 IST
Police register case against Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran following his speech last week in front of Kochi Corporation
Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ernakulam Central Police registered a case against Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran following his speech last week in front of Kochi Corporation. The case was registered under IPC section 153 on a complaint filed by a CPI(M) Councillor of Kochi Corporation.

The Congress party on March 16 organised a day-long protest in front of the Kochi Corporation demanding the resignation of Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar over the Brahmapuram yard fire incident. K Sudhakaran had inaugurated the protest.

"The Chief Minister owns a vile mind. He is supposed to protect the people of the state. He spoke up on the Brahmapuram fire incident after 13 days after the start of the fire", the KPCC president had told the media. Sudhakaran also added that beating the protestors won't end the matter. "We will defy the police. They would be forced to take their steps back. The police also treated the corporation councillors badly", he added.

Sudhakaran alleged that the contract for bio-mining was the basis of all problems in the Brahmapuram incident, and a commission was behind it. The KPCC president also made derogatory remarks against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"The government should be fair to the people. Have we seen such a 'chettah' (word used as abuse in Malayalam) Chief Minister anywhere in the world? CPIM should not carry such a shameless CM. If the party is not ready to control Pinarayi Vijayan, then the party should be disbanded", Sudhakaran said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023