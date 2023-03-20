Fire erupts in BEST's power unit in Mumbai; none hurt

A fire broke out in a power substation of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) here on Monday night, but there was no report of any casualty, civic officials said.

The blaze erupted in the power substation located behind Vidyalankar College in the Sangam Nagar locality of Wadala (East) around 9.30 pm, they said.

A civic official said at least four fire engines were at the spot to douse the flames and there was no report of any casualty. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)