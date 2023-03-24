Left Menu

Smiths Group upgrades forecasts after first-half profit jumps

"With order books healthy and trading strong, we are again raising our full-year 2023 organic revenue growth guidance," he said in a statement on Friday. Shares in Smiths have risen 14% in the last 6 months, outperforming Britain's bluechip index which is up 7%.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2023 13:24 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 12:53 IST
Smiths Group upgrades forecasts after first-half profit jumps
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British industrial technology company Smiths Group upgraded its annual forecasts after first-half profit climbed 27% boosted by strong demand for its products from customers in the oil, gas, airports, ports and defence sectors.

For the 12 months to the end of July, Smiths said it now expected organic revenue growth of at least 8%, up from guidance given in January for growth of at least 7% after its first-half results beat expectations. Headline operating profit came in at 241 million pounds ($296 million) for the first-half, 27% higher than the same period last year, and above a consensus forecast, on organic revenue growth which stood at 13.5% in the period.

The chief executive of FTSE 100 group Smiths, which makes valves, connectors and specialist tubing as well as the precision scanners used at airports and other borders said he was pleased with first-half progress. "With order books healthy and trading strong, we are again raising our full-year 2023 organic revenue growth guidance," he said in a statement on Friday.

Shares in Smiths have risen 14% in the last 6 months, outperforming Britain's bluechip index which is up 7%. ($1 = 0.8145 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023