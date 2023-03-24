Delhi HC directs DDA to file response over denial of dialysis to EWS patient by private hospital

The Delhi High Court has recently asked Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to file an affidavit over the denial of dialysis to an Economically Weaker Section (EWS) patient by a private Hospital. The hospital claimed that it purchased the land from the DDA in an auction. The petitioner stated that his dialysis was suddenly stopped on March 1 by the hospital.

He filed a petition through advocate Ashok Agarwal stating that he is aggrieved by the restriction of dialysis treatment to him. It was also submitted that the private hospital has to provide free-of-cost treatment to EWS patients as it has obtained land from the DDA on a concessional basis.

On the other hand, the high court has asked the DDA to state whether there is any condition for free treatment to be given to EWS patients. Justice Prathibha M Singh issued notice to the private hospital and asked to file an affidavit within four weeks.

The hospital stated that the land has not been given on a concessional basis and being a private hospital, the present petition is not maintainable. The hospital further also added that it had purchased the land from the DDA in an auction. "The hospital must place all the documents of the auction purchase with the affidavit. The DDA shall file its affidavit and state whether the land was allotted on a concessional basis, an auction basis, and whether there is any condition for free treatment given to EWS patients," directed Justice Singh on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the bench further directed to check if there is any other Delhi government hospital, which is providing dialysis treatment to EWS patients and the same may be communicated to the counsel for the petitioner within one week. If such a hospital is identified, the petitioner shall be given dialysis treatment in the said hospital, justice Singh directed.

Further, it was submitted by the counsel of the Delhi Government that people who wish to avail the reimbursement for medical treatment can apply for the same under the Delhi Arogya Kosh Scheme. (ANI)

