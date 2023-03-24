Left Menu

16 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma ahead of Amit Shah's visit

The surrender comes a day ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the Naxal affected Bastar region of the state.

ANI | Updated: 24-03-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 23:49 IST
16 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma ahead of Amit Shah's visit
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major success to the security forces involved in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, 16 Maoists including two women surrendered in Sukma region on Friday. The surrender comes a day ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the Naxal affected Bastar region of the state.

Many of the armed Maoists who made surrender were carrying bounty on their head varying from 8 lakhs to 5 lakhs each and were identified as Chinta Gufa and Polampalli Tongpal who were active in different police station areas of the region. According to the sources, Maoists are said to be impressed by the developmental works of the government works and construction of camps in the interior areas of Sukma district.

All the Naxalites were involved in different major incidents who made surrender before the district police, CRPF's 74th Corps, 131st Corps, 226th Corps deployed in the area. Additional SP, Kiran Chavan and DN Yadav, Commandant CRPF 74th battalion confirmed the surrender.

On Thursday also a total of five Naxals have been arrested and 4-5 have been injured after an encounter broke out in the forests under the Konta Police Station area in Kottalendra, they added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023