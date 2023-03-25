Left Menu

Given "maximum importance to Kannada": Karnataka CM Bommai

The chief minister complimented the KRV President Narayanagowda for selfless service to the Kannada language without caste, colour, religion, or creed differentiation.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka government has given the "maximum importance to Kannada" and there is no question of compromise regarding the state language, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) here on Friday, he said, "The government has shown its bold stand when neighbouring Maharashtra created trouble over the border. While the statue of Sangolli Rayanna is ready, the statues of Basavanna and Kempe Gowda are getting ready, and those statues will be installed in front of Vidhana Soudha."

"These two personalities are the reflection of the culture, literature, heritage, and administration of the Kannadigas. An employment policy has been formulated and provided 80 per cent of reservations for the Kannadigas in A, B, C and D groups," he stated. He further stated, "It was not easy for the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike President Narayanagowda to build the organization and he has been successful in this endeavour. The journey of several associations and organisations will not last long but the revolution started by Narayanagowda becomes active whenever there is a threat to the Kannada language."

The chief minister complimented the KRV President Narayanagowda for selfless service to the Kannada language without caste, colour, religion, or creed differentiation. Bommai said, "He (Narayanagowda) stood firm despite being beaten up by the police in several agitations. He has protected Kannada in the last 25 years and must protect the land, language, and water of Karnataka for another 25 years."

"In a system, there must be another system to warn and then only the administrators will be vigilant. Narayanagowda honestly fought in the Cauvery and Krishna waters row. The Goddess Kannadambe is safe in the hands of Narayanagowda," Bommai further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

