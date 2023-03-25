Putin says Moscow has deal with Belarus to station nuclear weapons there -Tass
Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2023 03:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 22:54 IST
Russia has struck a deal with neighbouring Belarus to station tactical nuclear weapons on its territory, Tass news agency quoted President Vladimir Putin as saying on Saturday.
Such a move would not violate nuclear nonproliferation agreements, Putin said, adding that the United States had stationed nuclear weapons on the territory of European allies.
