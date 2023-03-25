Left Menu

Karnataka: 3 labourers killed after being struck by landslide

Three migrant labourers were killed in a landslide at Sullia of Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 25-03-2023 23:32 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 23:32 IST
Karnataka: 3 labourers killed after being struck by landslide
A visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Three migrant labourers were killed in a landslide at Sullia of Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Saturday. According to the police, the deceased were identified as Somashekar Reddy, Shanthavva and Chandrappa.

On Saturday, the three labourers were struck by the landslide while they were raising a wall, police said. "Based on the complaint filed by the brother of one of the victims, a case has been registered against Aboobaker (house owner) Nagaraj (mason) and Vijayakumar (engineer) for their negligence," Superintendent of Police (SP), Dakshina Kannada, Dr Vikram Amate said.

The landslide, which occurred near Himachal Pradesh's Bhibagh on Saturday morning, also cut off roads, the District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC) informed. According to the DEOC of Lahaul and Spiti, no casualties have been reported in the incident and restoration work is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

