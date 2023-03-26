Women in J-K's Baramulla impart training to girls at Umeed-backed Boutiques

Women in Baramulla are benefitting from the UMEED scheme of Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) which is providing wings to the aspirations of rural women in the Union Territory, who dream of becoming economically independent. The problem of unemployment is being resolved to a great extent with the help of central and state schemes as UMEED is immensely helping women to become entrepreneurs to exhibit and market their products.

Over the years, thousands of girls have taken advantage of these government schemes to overcome their unemployment, Similarly, one such example is Shamshada Begum, a resident of north Kashmir's Pattan, who has trained around 300 girls in her Umeed-backed boutique. Shamshada, a graduate of the Pattan area of Baramulla district said that she joined the Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM)-which launched the Umeed scheme in 2018.

Notably, The UMEED programme under J-K national rural livelihoods mission is a centrally sponsored scheme to encourage women to be self-dependent and self-sufficient. It also encourages women to make small savings so that their Self-Help Groups (SHGs) eventually become bankable at a reduced rate of interest. UMEED also helps hundreds of women in Jammu and Kashmir to come out of poverty and become successful entrepreneurs.

According to Shamshada, initially, she was not able to understand the benefits of this scheme, and later, after some time, when she went through it properly, she started a small boutique in the Hyderbeigh area of Pattan. "I was always worried about when I would succeed in this goal," she said, adding that she had to work hard but the only thing on her mind was when to save herself from unemployment and the rest of the girls too.

"I had little information about cutting, but with the cooperation of my family, I went to Delhi, where I learned about fashion designing with the support of the Umeed scheme," she said and further added that at an early stage, she was focused on helping herself only. "After returning from Delhi, I started working at my boutique and it was in April 2018 that I not only succeeded in making the market but was able to train at least 300 girls at my unit," the young woman said.

She further said that she has planned to train other girls in future as well. "From 2 machines to 8, her boutique is growing continuously and has completely changed her life and of many others alike," she said.

She also said, "We all have our dreams and if we are passionate about them, we will definitely achieve success." She further said that however, along with all our hard work, a little help from others can just be the thing which one needs to fulfil his/her dreams.

"I am very thankful to the Umeed scheme because of which I am able to see happiness in my home. I am so excited to share that among those trained girls, most have started their own units and are able to survive in much better ways," she added. Shamshada further urged women asking them to come out of their homes and work to empower themselves for there is absolutely nothing that women cannot achieve.

In her message to women, she says that we should not be afraid of the people, as rights are equal for both genders, so come out and make your mark. "Losing hope in not getting a government job is not a solution for living a good life, as one can prove by her dedication and hard work in her business lines' too. It is not only in boutiques that girls can excel, but they should at least come forward," Shamshada said.

"Life is too short," she added, "so do something instead of wasting your precious time." "I just request the rest of the girls that the government has provided many Umeed-like schemes for us and we should take full advantage of them," she said. (ANI)

