Left Menu

AP minister narrowly escapes accident during adventure tourism inauguration

"The ride lost balance during take-off. But with the alertness of the security personnel, he escaped from the accident", informed the officials.

ANI | Updated: 26-03-2023 15:06 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 15:06 IST
AP minister narrowly escapes accident during adventure tourism inauguration
Andhra Pradesh MAUD Minister Adimulapu Suresh. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Audimulapu Suresh narrowly escaped an accident during the inauguration of paramotor flying at Rama Krishna beach in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam on Sunday. According to the officials, Suresh joined to do the paramotor flying (wearing a parachute and tied to a motorboat), as part of the inauguration.

Health minister Rajani flagged off Suresh's paragliding ride which took off from the beach. "The ride lost balance during take-off. But with the alertness of the security personnel, he escaped from the accident", informed the officials.

Apart from Minister of MAUD Suresh, Health minister and Visakhapatnam in charge minister Vidadala Rajani and IT Minister Amarnath also attended the adventure tourism inauguration program held at Rama Krishna beach. Following the incident, the ministers cancelled the inauguration of adventure tourism at the beach pointing out the improper arrangements of the ride. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023