Left Menu

Delhi Police foils robbery bid; 2 juveniles among 4 held

Delhi Police have thwarted a robbery bid and arrested four persons, including two juveniles, and recovered one unlicensed firearm and two live cartridges, in Delhi's Mangolpuri, police said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 26-03-2023 17:38 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 17:38 IST
Delhi Police foils robbery bid; 2 juveniles among 4 held
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have thwarted a robbery bid and arrested four persons, including two juveniles, and recovered one unlicensed firearm and two live cartridges, from Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said on Sunday. According to Delhi Police, owing to suspicion on March 25, a team of police intercepted an SUV, sporting a sticker of a news channel.

"Upon intercepting it was revealed that three persons, including two juveniles, were on their way to commit a robbery," Delhi Police said. Police also recovered one illegal revolver and two live cartridges from their possession.

The accused Pankaj (22), who was among the juveniles, told police that another person Sibu alias Bharat (18), a resident of Mangolpuri had called them to commit a robbery bid before they were nabbed. "Sibbu provided Pankaj the unlicensed revolver," police said.

All four persons have been arrested and the arms have been seized, police said, adding that a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act has been registered against the accused. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023