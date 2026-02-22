Electoral Roll Reshuffle: Over 1.70 Crore Voters Disappeared
Over 1.70 crore voters were removed from the electoral rolls in nine Indian states and Union territories after the Special Intensive Revision. The exercise, impacting 21.45 crore voters, reduced the base to 19.75 crore. Similar revisions are ongoing across others, with political challenges surfacing in some regions.
- Country:
- India
The release of the final electoral rolls from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has resulted in the voter base shrinking by more than 1.70 crore across nine states and Union territories. Official data highlight that this substantial reduction has drawn significant attention from multiple political fronts.
Before the SIR began on October 27 last year, these regions reported a collective voter base of 21.45 crore, which has now been reduced to 19.75 crore. While the process was completed entirely within Bihar, it continues to unfold in 12 other states and Union territories, impacting around 60 crore electors nationwide.
Political parties have expressed concerns, with challenges reaching the Supreme Court in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Different schedules and procedural adjustments have marked the SIR in the nine states and three Union territories, signaling a contentious atmosphere around the ongoing electoral revisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Slight Dip in Temperatures, Persistent Air Quality Concerns in North India
ICRA Forecasts India's GDP Growth Moderation in Q3 FY2025-26
Yogi Adityanath's Global Investment Mission: Showcasing Uttar Pradesh as India’s Manufacturing Hub
RSS Leaders Urge 'Hindu Unity' as Path to India's Global Resurgence
Power-Packed Sunday: Political Movements Across India