Electoral Roll Reshuffle: Over 1.70 Crore Voters Disappeared

The release of the final electoral rolls from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has resulted in the voter base shrinking by more than 1.70 crore across nine states and Union territories. Official data highlight that this substantial reduction has drawn significant attention from multiple political fronts.

Before the SIR began on October 27 last year, these regions reported a collective voter base of 21.45 crore, which has now been reduced to 19.75 crore. While the process was completed entirely within Bihar, it continues to unfold in 12 other states and Union territories, impacting around 60 crore electors nationwide.

Political parties have expressed concerns, with challenges reaching the Supreme Court in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Different schedules and procedural adjustments have marked the SIR in the nine states and three Union territories, signaling a contentious atmosphere around the ongoing electoral revisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)