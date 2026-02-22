Unveiling the Egg-Donation Racket in Maharashtra: A Tale of Exploitation

An egg-donation racket, allegedly worth crores of rupees, has been uncovered in Maharashtra's Thane district, shedding light on the exploitation of vulnerable women. Police officials have reported that 20 women were offered Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per cycle and were repeatedly exploited as egg donors, leading to severe physical suffering.

Authorities have arrested three women linked to this illegal operation, which was allegedly based out of a residential apartment and sonography center in Badlapur East. The arrests were made following a tip-off to the authorities. The suspects involved are believed to have targeted financially needy women, administering hormone injections and using them as egg donors.

Police investigations are continuing, with suspicions of high-profile involvement in the racket's operations, which purportedly moved from Vangani to Badlapur. The case has been charged under multiple acts, with enforcement agencies delving into connections with IVF centers, doctors, and hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)