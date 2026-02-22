Left Menu

Crackdown on Double Pensioners in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has mandated action against individuals receiving both government pension and additional benefits. Following a CAG report identifying 1,377 such cases, legal actions and a comprehensive investigation are under way, aiming to ensure welfare schemes reach rightful beneficiaries.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken decisive steps against individuals exploiting government welfare schemes. Recent findings by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) revealed 1,377 instances of double pension allocations in the state. Dhami has called for an immediate halt to these benefits, demanding legal repercussions.

This significant measure follows the chief minister's directive to conduct an exhaustive investigation, aiming to identify and hold accountable any wrongdoers. The objective is to ensure that social welfare schemes, like old age and widow pensions, are disbursed solely to eligible recipients.

To tighten the system, district officials have been tasked with listing ineligible beneficiaries for verification. Dhami's directive reflects a strong commitment to preserving the integrity of social security programs and preventing future abuse.

