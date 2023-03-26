Scoreboard: WPL Final; DC vs MI

Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals here on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals Women Innings: Meg Lanning run out (Amanjot Kaur/Yastika Bhatia) 35 Shafali Verma c Melie Kerr b Wong 11 Alice Capsey c Amanjot Kaur b Wong 0 Jemimah Rodrigues c Hayley Matthews b Wong 9 Marizanne Kapp c Yastika Bhatia b Melie Kerr 18 Jess Jonassen c and b Hayley Matthews 2 Arundhati Reddy c Saika Ishaque b Melie Kerr 0 Shikha Pandey not out 27 Yastika Bhatia b Hayley Matthews 1 Taniya Bhatia b Hayley Matthews 0 Radha Yadav not out 27 Extras: (LB-1) 1 Total: (For 9 wkts, 20 Overs) 131 Fall of Wickets: 12-1, 12-2, 35-3, 73-4, 74-5, 75-6, 75-7, 79-8, 79-9.

Bowler: Nat Sciver-Brunt 4-0-37-0, Issy Wong 4-0-42-3, Saika Ishaque 4-0-28-0, Melie Kerr 4-0-18-2, Hayley Matthews 4-2-5-3. (MORE)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)