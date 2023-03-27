Major incident after fluid leak at southern England harbour - BBC

A major incident has been declared after about 200 barrels of reservoir fluid leaked into the water at Poole Harbour in Dorset, southern England, on Sunday, the BBC reported. The leak occurred at a pipeline operated by Perenco, under Owers Bay on Sunday, according to the report, citing Poole Harbour Commissioners (PHC).

PHC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

