Te Awa shared path in Hamilton completed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 27-03-2023 09:22 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 09:22 IST
“Congratulations to the Te Awa Charitable Trust for their vision in creating a truly lasting legacy that the Waikato will benefit from for years to come,” Michael Wood said. Image Credit: Twitter(@michaelwoodnz)
Minister of Transport Michael Wood joined crowds of keen cyclists and walkers this morning to celebrate the completion of the Te Awa shared path in Hamilton.

“By giving people more transport choices like the Te Awa path, we can reduce transport emissions, reduce congestion on our roads, and build healthier, better connected communities.

“The Te Awa path runs through the heart of the Waikato, linking Hamilton with Ngaruawahia to the north with Karapiro to the south, connecting many communities in between.

“A huge amount of work has gone into this project over the 15-year journey from vision to the completion of the final 20km piece linking Cambridge and Hamilton at the end of 2022.

“Te Awa has opened up many previously inaccessible parts of the Waikato River for the community to enjoy and provides an important alternative transport option for the communities to the north and south of Hamilton.

“It’s been great to experience the path first hand and spend the day with Waikato locals enjoying this fantastic community asset.

“Congratulations to the Te Awa Charitable Trust for their vision in creating a truly lasting legacy that the Waikato will benefit from for years to come,” Michael Wood said.

The final 20 kilometre section of Te Awa linking Cambridge and Hamilton was jointly funded by Waka Kotahi and the Government’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, managed by Kānoa, the Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit. It was built in four stages by Waka Kotahi, Waipā District Council, Waikato District Council and Hamilton City Council.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

