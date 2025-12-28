Left Menu

High-Stakes Alliances Formed as Maharashtra Civic Polls Approach

As the deadline for nominations in Maharashtra's civic polls approaches, both ruling and opposition parties scramble to finalize alliances and seat-sharing agreements. Key developments include a new alliance between Ajit Pawar's NCP and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) for the Pimpri-Chinchwad elections and extensive negotiations among various parties for Mumbai's municipal polls.

Updated: 28-12-2025 23:29 IST
With the deadline looming, Maharashtra's political landscape is abuzz with alliance formations ahead of the civic polls. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced an unexpected alliance between his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) for the Pimpri-Chinchwad elections, emphasizing a familial unity.

The ruling party's coalition, Mahayuti, including BJP and Shiv Sena, has nearly finalized a seat-sharing agreement for Mumbai's civic body, dividing 207 seats among themselves, with negotiations ongoing for Pune and other municipalities.

Meanwhile, opposition parties like Congress and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi have also teamed up, aiming to capture a significant number of seats in upcoming polls, as local-level discussions continue to take shape.

