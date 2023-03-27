Left Menu

Car rams into divider in Delhi's CR Park area; 17-yr-old driver injured

A 17-year-old boy sustained injuries on Monday after his car rammed into a divider and a vehicle near the NRI complex main road in the national capital, police said.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 22:38 IST
Car rams into divider in Delhi's CR Park area; 17-yr-old driver injured
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy sustained injuries on Monday after his car rammed into a divider and a vehicle near the NRI complex main road in the national capital, police said. The accident took place under the limits of CR Park Police Station.

The Delhi Police was called up by a cab driver, who alleged that a high-speeding vehicle hit his four-wheeler from behind before ramming into a tree. As per Delhi Police, the driver of the high-speeding vehicle was a 17-year-old boy, who is a resident of DDA Flat Kalka Ji.

"Three more boys, apart from the minor driver, were inside the vehicle during the accident," police said, adding that they have fled the spot following the accident. The 17-year-old injured was shifted to the hospital by a passerby and is undergoing treatment.

Delhi Police is investigating the matter. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is expected to return to the Arab fold

After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is exp...

 Cyprus
2
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global
3
When governments use AI to predict what the people want

When governments use AI to predict what the people want

 Spain
4
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023