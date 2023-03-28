Left Menu

BSF finds 6 kg of drugs dropped by drone from Pakistan in Amritsar

Officials of the Border Security Force on Monday recovered over six kgs of Heroin, dropped from a Pakistani drone, during a search operation from the border area of Amritsar, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 28-03-2023 07:34 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 07:34 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Officials of the Border Security Force on Monday found over six kgs of Heroin, dropped from a Pakistani drone, during a search operation from the border area of Amritsar, officials said. The recovery was made from the area near Toor village.

Further information is awaited. Earlier this month, BSF recovered over three kgs of drugs from Amritsar's D S Pura Border Out Post.

"Field intelligence was gathered by NCB Chandigarh that a drone from Pakistan had dropped contraband in the Ajnala sector which smugglers are trying to retrieve. Based on specific input of NCB, a joint search ops was carried out with BSF at BOP D S Pura," BSF said in a press note, adding that during the search total of 3.040 kg suspect Heroin was recovered from the field. Earlier in February, BSF had foiled a smuggling bid and recovered approximately 2 kg of heroin in the village Dalla Rajput in Punjab's Amritsar District.

Acting on a tip-off, on February 16 at 1:30 pm, BSF troops carried out an area domination patrol near the village of Dalla Rajpur in Amritsar when they observed one packet of the suspicious item lying in a paddy field. "During the search, the force said, two packets of narcotic items suspected to be heroin weighing approximately 2 kg have been recovered by BSF Troops wrapped in a white cloth," BSF had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

