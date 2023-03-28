BRIEF-Credit Suisse Investors Told To Vote Against Ratifying Board Actions- Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 15:30 IST
March 28 (Reuters) -
* CREDIT SUISSE INVESTORS TOLD TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFYING BOARD ACTIONS- BLOOMBERG NEWS
* ICC, GLASS LEWIS ALSO URGE INVESTORS VOTE AGAINST EQUITY PAY- BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://bloom.bg/3TNikgq
