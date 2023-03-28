Left Menu

Fire kills 11 at cold storage facility in China's Cangzhou

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-03-2023 15:51 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 15:42 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

A fire killed 11 people at an abandoned cold storage facility in Cangzhou in the northern Chinese province of Hebei on Monday, the local government said.

The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) during the demolition of the facility and was not completely put out until 10:55 p.m., the local government added in its statement.

The cause of the fire was still being investigated.

