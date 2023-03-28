Our aim is to make law and order better in state, says MP CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that it has always been his aim to make law and order better in the state. CM Chouhan made the remark while talking to the reporters after planting a sapling at smart city park in the state capital Bhopal.

"It has always been our aim to make law and order better. We are engaged in punishing the criminals and are constantly taking tough calls against the criminals," CM Chouhan said, adding that the police department is also making new innovations to prevent crime and create fear among the criminals. Indore Police has just developed such a technology in collaboration with Citizen Cop that the entire record of the criminal will be revealed after a thumb impression of him is placed on a biometric machine. Indore Police did its trial for nine months and now Indore Police is being given 40 machines for this arrangement to the Crime Branch, the chief minister said.

He added that with this machine, criminals could be easily identified and caught. "As far as I know, this technology is being used for the first time in the country," Chouhan claimed, elaborating that now, the policemen standing at the checking point will be able to identify any suspicious person by affixing their thumb impression on the biometric machine.

With this technology, an atmosphere of fear will be created among the criminals roaming freely and they will be caught easily. He congratulated Indore Police for the innovation, the CM added. Besides, talking about Ladli Behna Yojana, CM Chouhan said, "I am happy to inform you that the filing of applications for the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana has started across the state. There has been immense enthusiasm among our sisters for this scheme. So far, 6,96,522 applications have been filled in only three days."

Based on the experience of three days, on Tuesday evening around 9, he will connect to all the commissioners, collectors, CEOs, officers of Municipal Corporation, Municipality, Nagar Panchayat through video conferencing and talk to them. So that after a review, if there are any difficulties, then they can be removed, Chouhan said. He added that he would like to say it once again to Ladli Behna that filling of forms would not cost a single penny anywhere. "We are also giving Rs 15 to MP Online Centre, Common Service Center and everyone for getting eKYC done. Recently, we have received complaints about taking Rs 50 at a few places, we have arrested them and sent them to jail. No one should dare to take money from sisters, otherwise the outcome will be very bad," the CM said.

He added, "My request to the sisters is not to pay a single penny. If someone does such a type of act where eKYC is to be done, they can just call on 181 immediately. I believe this will not happen but still it is important to be careful." CM Chouhan also took a jibe at Congress Party in-charge for Madhya Pradesh J P Aggarwal's statement about the face of chief minister is yet to be decided.

Chouhan said, "This is surprising. Some congressmen claim future Chief Minister, some say inevitable Chief Minister. I don't know what kind of analogies are being given for the Chief Minister by congressmen. Now the in-charge is saying that nothing has been decided yet." The condition of the Congress has become like a heart broken into a thousand pieces, some fell here and some fell there, Chouhan added. (ANI)

