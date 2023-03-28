Wheat export ban to continue as long as India does not feel comfortable in domestic supplies: FCI chief
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 17:59 IST
- Country:
- India
The wheat export ban will continue as long as India does not feel comfortable in domestic supplies, Food Corporation of India chief Ashok K Meena on Tuesday.
Wheat production will not be affected due to recent rains, confident of achieving the output target, he added.
Wheat procurement has started across the country, and 10,727 tonnes procured in Madhya Pradesh so far, Meena said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Food Corporation
- Meena
- Madhya Pradesh
- India
- Ashok K Meena
Advertisement
ALSO READ
It is India's responsibility to bring forward "values of Buddhism": MoS Meenakashi Lekhi
It is India's responsibility to bring forward "values of Buddhism", MoS Meenakashi Lekhi
SCO countries bound by one single thought and philosphy which is Buddhism: Meenakashi Lekhi
Meena supporters take out protest march in Dausa against police misbehaviour
'Festival of India' in Kuwait will strengthen vibrant cultural ties between two countries: Meenakashi Lekhi