Wheat export ban to continue as long as India does not feel comfortable in domestic supplies: FCI chief

The wheat export ban will continue as long as India does not feel comfortable in domestic supplies, Food Corporation of India chief Ashok K Meena on Tuesday.

Wheat production will not be affected due to recent rains, confident of achieving the output target, he added.

Wheat procurement has started across the country, and 10,727 tonnes procured in Madhya Pradesh so far, Meena said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)