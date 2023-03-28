Left Menu

Turkey says Iraq was ordered to pay compensation to Ankara in arbitration case

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) overruled four out of five demands from Iraq, and recognised the majority of Turkey's demands in a longstanding arbitration case, Turkey's Energy Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 19:46 IST
Turkey says Iraq was ordered to pay compensation to Ankara in arbitration case

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) overruled four out of five demands from Iraq, and recognised the majority of Turkey's demands in a longstanding arbitration case, Turkey's Energy Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. "(The ICC) ordered Iraq to pay a compensation to Turkey," the ministry said, without revealing the amount of compensation.

The ICC ruled in favour of Iraq on Thursday in the arbitration case against Ankara, Reuters reported on Saturday. The case relates to Iraq's claim that Turkey violated a joint agreement by allowing the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to export oil through a pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

Crude exports to Turkey from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region and northern Kirkuk fields were halted following the verdict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States
4
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023