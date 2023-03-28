ReNew repays USD 1 bn to offshore bondholders

ReNew Energy Global Plc (ReNew) on Tuesday said it has repaid more than USD 1 billion to its offshore bondholders in the current financial year.

The amount repaid includes the recent amortisation of USD 180 million, ReNew said in a statement.

''ReNew has repaid more than USD 1 billion to its offshore bondholders in FY 2023. The amount repaid includes the most recent amortisation of USD 180 million this month,'' the clean energy company said.

Over the past fiscal year, the Nasdaq-listed company refinanced USD 525 million in the domestic markets ahead of the March 2024 maturity, in addition to repayment of USD 300 million from its internal cash flow accruals.

Post this refinancing, asset-backed bonds worth USD 325 million would be due for repayment in FY 2024-25, while the rest of the dollar bonds worth USD 1.7 billion would be due for maturity in FY 2026-27 and beyond, it said.

