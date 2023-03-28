"Decision of 1.4 cr party workers": AIADMK on EPS' win in GS election

Though this might not be seen as the end of the tussle between Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS) factions, EPS got a massive win with the Madras High Court rejecting all interim applications filed by AIADMK expelled leaders including O Panneerselvam. On Tuesday, Justice K Kumaresh Babu rejected interim applications filed by O Panneerselvam, PH Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam and JCD Prabhakar to restrain the party from implementing the AIADMK General Council resolutions and consequent notification for election for the party's General Secretary post.

As soon as the High Court pronounced the verdict, the AIADMK announced former Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) was elected as its general secretary. The announcement was made by the AIADMK Election Commissioners Pollachi V Jayaraman and Natham R Vishwanathan. Following the announcement, EPS was given a grand welcome by the workers at the party headquarters with bouquets and sweets. Edappadi Palaniswami supporters celebrated in Party HQ at Chennai's Royapettah by bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

EPS supporters claimed that this would be a boost for the party in the upcoming General Election in 2024. Responding to the High Court's verdict, AIADMK Organizing Secretary and Former Minister D Jayakumar said, "As per by law we are proceeding with everything. All cadres are so happy. The High Court pronounced the good judgement and all cadres welcome it."

Gokula Indhira, Ex MLA mentioned that "I want to wish all the Party cadres. We are celebrating the win. I haven't gone through the full verdict still this is huge. All the hurdles and barricade has been removed by the court of law. It will be a big boost ahead of the 2024 general election. There is no anti-incumbency against EPS. Whatever in the future we are ready to face in all legal aspects". Edappadi Palaniswami supporters on the other hand said that EPS has been declared General Secretary of AIADMK as per party cadres' wishes and all cadres only wish for a single leadership in AIADMK.

"It is the decision of 1.4 crore party workers. Their decision is that AIADMK should be under a single leadership. From all these legal battles there are no hurdles in our way. The Party has decided that Edappadi Palaniswami has to lead AIADMK. This has given Jubilant enthusiasm among cadres. The boost among cadres would help in General Election 2024," ex-MP and party leader J Jayavardhan said. The tussle in AIADMK started in the month of June during an AIADMK District Secretaries meeting when top leaders of AIADMK Jayakumar and Moorthy spoke about the need for single leadership of the party.

With unprecedented scenes at the AIADMK General Council meeting and the AIADMK party office, the legal battle between EPS and OPS factions finally ended after Madras High Court's verdict. Meanwhile, O Panneerselvam held a discussion with his supporters Manoj Pandiyan, Vaithiyalingam and JCD Prabhakar at his residence. It is expected that OPS camp would look at possible ways to start another legal battle and launch campaigns across Tamil Nadu as he announced earlier. (ANI)

