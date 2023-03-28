Left Menu

Assam: Police seize 44 cattle heads in Guwahati

Police seized 44 cattle heads from two trucks in the Jorabat area, outskirts of Guwahati on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 28-03-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 23:04 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Police also arrested the drivers of two trucks.

Based on information, a team from the Jorabat police outpost on Tuesday launched an operation during which it intercepted two trucks in the Jorabat area and seized 44 cattle heads from the vehicles. Kapil Pathak, a police officer of the Jorabat outpost told ANI that the police recovered and seized 44 cattle heads from two trucks, bearing registration numbers AS-01DC-9287 and NL-02Q-7984.

"We have also arrested two persons (drivers of two trucks). We have registered a case in this regard," Pathak said. The arrested persons were identified as Abdul Kalam and Abdul Hamid.

On Sunday, Assam Police foiled a cattle smuggling attempt in the Borpathar area of Goalpara district and apprehended three persons in this connection. The apprehended persons were identified as Jarif Ali, Sabir Uddin Sheikh, and Ainar Mandal.

According to the police, the operation to nab the smugglers was launched late Saturday night, based on an input. During the operation, the police recovered 32 cattle heads.

Manoj Kumar Das, an officer from Goalpara district, said the police team apprehended three persons who tried to smuggle the cattle heads. "Based on information, we raided a house owned by Jarif Ali in the Borpathar area and recovered 32 cattle heads. We apprehended three persons," Das had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

