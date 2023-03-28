Telangana CM announces Rs 10,000 compensation per acre for crop damage due to untimely rain, hailstorm

Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday issued directions to extend financial assistance to farmers for crops damaged due to untimely rains and hailstorms. In a review meeting, CM KCR announced Rs 10,000 compensation per acre to be deposited in the farmers' accounts for the damaged crops, as per an official statement.

Reviewing different issues ranging from the issuance of pattas for podu lands to the sheep distribution scheme in the presence of Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and other officials, CM KCR asked officials to provide financial assistance to the poor for house construction and other issues. In the wake of crop damage due to hailstorms, CM KCR recently visited and consoled the affected farmers.

CM KCR said that the district Collectors should conduct cluster-wise surveys with local Agricultural officers (AEOs) in their respective districts and collect the complete information about the crop damage and submit to the government. The CM made it clear that these funds should be directly deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers whose crops were damaged.

CM KCR ordered the officials to start the second phase of the Sheep Distribution Programme. The Chief Minister made it clear that the purchase of sheep will be made under the direction of district Collectors. The CM said that the purchase and distribution of Sheep should be done as per the official procedure. KCR also directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to take steps towards providing financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to those eligible to construct houses in their open plots. The CM made it clear that modalities and due process should be formulated and issued.

As the government has already taken steps towards a permanent solution to address the Podu land issue, CM KCR held a review with Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari whether the authorities are ready to distribute Podu lands to the eligible. Officials told the Chief Minister that they are ready to print pass books to distribute to 1 lakh 55 thousand ( 1,55,000) eligible people covering 4 lakh acres. The officials explained to CM KCR that they are ready in all aspects as per the decision taken by the government. The Chief Minister said that the date would be announced soon for the distribution of land pattas to the eligible.

On the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, CM KCR sanctioned Rs 1 crore from Chief Minister's Special Fund to organise Sri Sitarama Kalyana Mahotsavam to be held at Bhadrachalam on March 30. In the wake of income loss incurred by Bhadrachala Devasthanam due to Corona for the last two years, CM KCR took a decision to extend assistance for Kalyanam on the request of the Endowment Department. The Chief Minister ordered the officials to organize Sitarama Kalyana Mahotsavam on a grand scale. Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, Special Chief Secretary to Finance Department Ramakrishna Rao, Revenue Secretary Naveen Mittal, Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao, Disaster Management Secretary Rahul Bojja, Chief Secretary to CM Narsinga Rao, CM Secretaries Rajasekhar Reddy, Bhupal Reddy, Public Representatives etc. participated. (ANI)

