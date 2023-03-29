Left Menu

Karnataka BJP MLA Virupakshappa sent to Lokayukta police custody for 5 days in bribery case

A Special Court for people's representatives on Wednesday sent Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa to Lokayukta police custody for five days in connection with a corruption case.

29-03-2023
BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A Special Court for people's representatives on Wednesday sent Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa to Lokayukta police custody for five days in connection with a corruption case. Judge B Jayant Kumar gave the order.

Virupakshappa was arrested near Kyathasandra toll plaza in Tumakuru on March 27, in a bribery case, after his bail application was rejected by Karnataka High Court. The BJP MLA was arrested while he was on his way to Bengaluru from Channagiri after attending an event.

His advocates requested bail on health grounds. But Lokayukta police sought ten days of custody. Considering his presence in the inquiry, the court granted five days of custody. Lokayukta police started an investigation in which he is the prime accused after arresting his son Maadal Prashant.

Notably, BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa whose son was arrested while he was taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on March 3, appeared before Lokayukta in Bengaluru on March 9. The anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta had arrested his son Prashanth Madal for bribery of Rs 40 lakh.

"The anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta caught Prashanth Madal while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Over Rs 1.7 crore in cash was recovered from his office," Karnataka Lokayukta had earlier said. Lokayukta was on duty after getting a complaint about the demand for a bribe. Over Rs 1.7 crore cash was found at Prashanth Madal's office, Lokayukta officials said earlier in the month.

Speaking to reporters, Virupakshappa said that the money found in the raid was his "earned money". "It was our earned money. I have not done any illegal transactions as president of KSDL. We kept the money from our groundnut plantation and crusher at home. This money was discovered during the Lokayukta raid. I have a document for that money and I will give it," he said earlier in the month.

He further said that he would not quit the party even after the party expelled him from the primary membership. "However, I will not quit the BJP. I will prove my innocence in the case and I will get a clean chit in a legal battle. BJP is my mother party," he added. (ANI)

