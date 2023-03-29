UK stocks climb as banks, export-focused companies rise
UK stocks edged higher on Wednesday, supported by gains in banks amid easing fears of a financial sector meltdown, while shares of export-focused energy and materials companies gained as the pound weakened. The exporters-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.3% as the pound slipped 0.2%.
- Country:
- United States
UK stocks edged higher on Wednesday, supported by gains in banks amid easing fears of a financial sector meltdown, while shares of export-focused energy and materials companies gained as the pound weakened.
The exporters-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.3% as the pound slipped 0.2%. Energy firms were up 0.4%, tracking strength in crude oil prices as a halt to some exports from Iraqi Kurdistan raised concerns of tightening supplies.
Industrial metals and precious metals miners rose 0.1% and 0.5%, respectively. Late on Tuesday, John Glen, chief secretary to the UK Treasury, told Reuters that Britain's banks had not seen deposit outflows in reaction to the failures of U.S. regional lenders. Shares of UK lenders gained 0.7%.
Next PLC slumped 5.3% after the fashion retailer reiterated its cautious outlook. However, the company reported a rise in annual profit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bank stocks extend declines, drag FTSE 100 lower at open
FTSE 100 extends fall as SVB contagion fears knock down banks
UK's FTSE 100 logs best day in over two months on Wall Street cheer
FTSE 100 notches worst day in a year as Credit Suisse crisis reignites bank selloff
FTSE 100 clocks worst week in a year as bank rout fears linger