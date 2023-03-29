Left Menu

Assam: People protest in Kamrup demanding inclusion of RHAC in Sixth Schedule

People took part in a massive protest rally (padayatra) at the Boko area in Assam's Kamrup district demanding to include Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) under the Sixth Scheduled of the Constitution of India.

ANI | Updated: 29-03-2023 14:59 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 14:59 IST
Thousand of people on Wednesday took part in a massive protest rally (padayatra) at Boko area in Assam's Kamrup district demanding to include Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) under the Sixth Scheduled of the Constitution of India. The padayatra was organised by the All Rabha Students' Union, All Rabha Women Council and Sixth Schedule Demand Committee.

The protesters raised slogans in their demands. The protesters also demanded to transfer the power and functions to the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council as mentioned in the Rabha Accord, to create a Development Council for the Rabha people residing outside of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

