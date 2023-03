BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO (ARAMCO) :

* SAUDI ARAMCO - ARAMCO JV HAPCO BREAKS GROUND ON NEW REFINERY AND PETROCHEMICAL COMPLEX

* ARAMCO - JV BETWEEN ARAMCO (30%), NORINCO GROUP (51%) AND PANJIN XINCHENG INDUSTRIAL GROUP (19%) IS DEVELOPING COMPLEX IN PANJIN, CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

