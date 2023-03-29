Left Menu

World Bank approves $100m loan to help Odisha improve response to disasters

The coastal state of Odisha is vulnerable to natural disasters with cyclones hitting the state every 15 months on an average.

World Bank | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2023 16:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 16:17 IST
World Bank approves $100m loan to help Odisha improve response to disasters
A visual from Puri in Odisha. Image Credit: ANI

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors today approved a $100 million loan to help the Indian state of Odisha strengthen its early forecasting systems for improved response to disasters and enhance its social protection coverage for poor and vulnerable households through digital platforms.

The coastal state of Odisha is vulnerable to natural disasters with cyclones hitting the state every 15 months on an average. The state’s 480 km coastline is also exposed to tsunami risk. Recurrent disasters significantly impact economic activities including agricultural production, infrastructure and access to health, education, and jobs.

The Odisha State Capability and Resilient Growth Program will help reduce losses caused by natural disasters through a multi-hazard digital warning system and strengthen the state’s data collection efforts for better resilience planning. The program will also increase social protection coverage through a cash transfer program, with coastal and underserved communities receiving assistance through online delivery platforms (Mo-Sewa Kendras).

“The Program will help Government of Odisha scale up existing social protection systems to better protect vulnerable households from climate shocks,” said Auguste Tano Kouame, the World Bank’s Country Director for India. “The proposed engagement complements reform priorities identified by the Government of Odisha while building on the extensive program of technical assistance provided by World Bank to the state over the past decade.”

The new Program will support the state’s efforts to enhance digital social service delivery systems. 

“Better data and delivery systems can lead to stronger resilience. The Program can help the state address risks and gender gaps in social protection programs and allow for future planning,” said Shrayana Bhattacharya, Ambrish Shahi, Samik Sundar Das, the Task Team Leaders for the project.

The $100 million loan from the International Bank of Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) uses the Program-for-Results (PforR) financing instrument that links disbursement of funds directly to the achievement of specific program results. The Program has a maturity of 12.5 years with a grace period of three years.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023