Revolutionary Satellite Technology Transforms Bauxite Exploration in Odisha

IIT Bhubaneswar scientists have unveiled a pioneering satellite-based technology for efficient bauxite exploration in Odisha. This breakthrough, spearheaded by Assistant Professor Ashim Sattar, utilizes hyperspectral satellite remote sensing to accurately identify bauxite deposits. The research, recognized at the 4th Odisha Mining and Infrastructure International Conference 2026, promises to secure India's aluminum supply.

By integrating advanced spectral data with geochemical and petrographic tools, the team mapped potential bauxite-rich areas across Odisha's Koraput and Rayagada districts. This method offers a faster, cost-effective alternative to traditional exploration, which is often hampered by challenging terrains and high costs.

With Odisha housing over 50% of India's bauxite, the new technique provides a roadmap for sustainable exploration. This innovation supports mining industries and policymakers by optimizing resource identification and minimizing environmental damage, setting a precedent for next-gen mineral mapping.

