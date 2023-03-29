Database of 2.63 lakh cooperative societies mapped in phase-1: Cooperation Min Amit Shah

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the government has completed the first phase of mapping database of 2.63 lakh primary cooperative societies engaged in credit, dairy and fisheries. The database is expected to be extended to cooperative societies of all other sectors by July this year, Shah said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. The database would facilitate stakeholders in planning, formulation and implementation of appropriate policies for the cooperative sector, he added. The Ministry of Cooperation has initiated the process of creating a National Cooperative Database with the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) to provide a single point of access to information on cooperatives of different sectors. ''Under Phase-I, mapping of about 2.63 lakh primary cooperative societies operating in three sectors i.e. Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS), Dairy and Fisheries has been completed,'' Shah said. After several rounds of consultations with state governments, NCUI, related institutions and other stakeholders, sector-specific data fields have been mapped. Provision has also been made for validation, maintenance, expansion and regular updation of the database, he said.

The minister mentioned that the National Cooperative Database will be completed in a phased manner.

