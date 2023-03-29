Left Menu

NHIDCL pays dividend of over Rs 33 Lakh to Nitin Gadkari

Mr. Chanchal Kumar, MD, NHIDCL presented the dividend receipt to the Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari at New Delhi on March 28, 2023.

NHIDCL has 245 ongoing projects involving 5076 KM of road construction in 12 states/UT of India.  Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) a Private Sector Underaking under Ministry of Road Tansport and Highways has paid a dividend of Rs 33,99,00,000 (Rupees Thirty-Three Crore Ninety-Nine Lakh Only) to the Government of India for the year 2021-22.

 

Mr. Chanchal Kumar, MD, NHIDCL presented the dividend receipt to the Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari at New Delhi on March 28, 2023.  NHIDCL has declared 33% dividend (3.33/- per share) for the year 2021-22.

This is the 6th consecutive year that NHIDCL is paying Dividend.  The company paid dividend of Rs. 26 Crore in the previous year.

NHIDCL has 245 ongoing projects involving 5076 KM of road construction in 12 states/UT of India.  Under the guidance of Shri Gadkari NHIDCL has progressively increased its capacity and has so far (in Financial Year 2022-23) completed more than 1250 KM of road and made a qualitative expenditure of more than Rs. 17,000 crore.

(With Inputs from PIB)

