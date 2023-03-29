Maha: 18, 869 farmers lost crops and agri produce due to unseasonal rains in Palghar

Left Menu

As many as 18,869 farmers have lost their crops and agricultural produce due to unseasonal rains between March 1 and 19 in Palghar district of Maharashtra, as per an official release. Due to the spell, winds, and dew, crops and agriculture produce on 3502.83 hectors of land were destroyed. The destruction is more than 33 of the agricultural and horticultural produce, the release said.

As many as 18,869 farmers have lost their crops and agricultural produce due to unseasonal rains between March 1 and 19 in Palghar district of Maharashtra, as per an official release. Due to the spell, winds, and dew, crops and agriculture produce on 3502.83 hectors of land were destroyed. The destruction is more than 33% of the agricultural and horticultural produce, the release said. An assistance of Rs 7,87,36,125 has been sought from the government for the farmers affected by the unseasonal rains and other calamities, it said.

