Mexican president vows to punish those behind deaths at migrant center
Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 19:19 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday vowed to bring to justice whoever was responsible for the deaths of 38 migrants in a fire at a migrant holding center in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez this week.
Authorities are still investigating what happened, Lopez Obrador said during a regular press conference.
