Left Menu

Yellen: US policy for multilateral development banks energy finance is flexible

Yellen also said she was concerned by Republican proposals to cut back funding for international financial institutions. Such funding cuts would reduce U.S. influence in these institutions, she said. Yellen made the remarks in a hearing before the State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2023 20:12 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 20:09 IST
Yellen: US policy for multilateral development banks energy finance is flexible
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said U.S. policy towards multilateral development banks' energy finance is flexible and that some low-income countries may qualify for financing for natural gas projects if renewable energy is not feasible. Yellen also said she was concerned by Republican proposals to cut back funding for international financial institutions. Such funding cuts would reduce U.S. influence in these institutions, she said.

Yellen made the remarks in a hearing before the State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023