Light to moderate rains likely in south interior Karnataka

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted light to moderate rains over southern internal Karnataka districts till Thursday, adding that the weather is expected to remain dry over the remaining districts of the region

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 00:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 23:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted light to moderate rains over southern internal Karnataka districts till Thursday, adding that the weather is expected to remain dry over the remaining districts of the region. "Scattered very light to moderate rains likely over Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts and isolated very light to light rains likely over Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Ramanagara, Mandya, Chamarajanagara and Tumakuru districts, and dry weather likely to prevail over remaining districts of the region," the IMD said.

The weather office also said that dry weather is likely to prevail over the north internal Karnataka. "Isolated, very light to light rains likely over Kodagu district and dry weather likely to prevail over the Malnad region. Dry weather is likely to prevail over the coastal region," IMD said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

