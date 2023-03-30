Left Menu

Haryana: 78 CRPF officers pledge to serve the nation

A total of 78 Directly Appointed Gazetted Officers (DAGOs) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) passed out from the CRPF Academy in Kadarpur on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 06:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 06:21 IST
Haryana: 78 CRPF officers pledge to serve the nation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 78 Directly Appointed Gazetted Officers (DAGOs) of the Central Reserve Police Force passed out from the CRPF Academy in Kadarpur on Wednesday. Shyam Sunder Chaturvedi, ADG of Director Academy administered the oath to the passing out officers.

A ceremony was held along with a parade to mark the occasion which also witnessed a roar of oath to serve the nation. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai was the Chief Guest at the event, the CRPF said in a statement.

He laid a wreath at Shaurya Sathal and paid rich tributes to the Bravehearts of the force who laid down their lives at the altar of duty. He took the salute of the magnificent parade, wherein the combination of the cadence of feet, unison of movement of arms, and facial expressions exuding confidence and pride, of the marching officers created a marvellous spectacle to behold.

CRPF and the family members of the officers also participated in the pipping ceremony where overwhelming emotions were apparent when the officers were pipped by their family members. While appreciating the display of the grand parade, Nityanand Rai, in his address extended his best wishes to the passing out officers for their glorious careers in the force.

"Owing to CRPF's impartiality, patriotism, service and loyalty, every state demands CRPF at the time of crisis and underlined the indispensability of the force in the internal security of the nation," Rai said. The 53rd batch of DAGOs consists of 78 trainees including 3 lady officers from 19 different states.

The academic profile of the batch is technology oriented as it has as many as 46 officers who have engineering-related degrees. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; WHO revises COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for Omicron-era and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023