China's Premier: Chaos and conflicts must not happen in Asia - Boao forum
Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 08:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 08:04 IST
Chaos and conflicts must not happen in Asia or the future of the region would be lost, China's Premier Li Qiang warned on Thursday at the Boao forum in China's southern island province of Hainan.
In this uncertain world, the certainty that China offers is an "anchor" for global peace and development, Li said.
